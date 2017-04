Some residents of Zanesville could experience discolored water and reduced water pressure on Wednesday as the Zanesville Fire Department flushes hydrants.

ZFD will flush hydrants in the areas of:

Green St

Glessner Ave

Sharon Ave

Downard Rd

Bonifield Court

All Side Streets

The flushing will take place from 7:30am-2:30pm. Residents are advised to wait until after 4pm for the water to clear before doing laundry.