International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Rochester (Twins)
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Louisville (Reds)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Columbus (Indians)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
___
|Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 6, Pawtucket 0
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd.
Lehigh Valley 7, Pawtucket 6
Buffalo 10, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2
Toledo 6, Indianapolis 3
Gwinnett 8, Durham 6
Louisville 4, Columbus 2
Norfolk 5, Charlotte 0
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled