International League

by Associated Press on April 15, 2017 at 11:31 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Buffalo (Blue Jays)72.778
Rochester (Twins)53.625
Pawtucket (Red Sox)65.5452
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)56.4553
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)36.3334
Syracuse (Nationals)26.250
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)73.700
Gwinnett (Braves)64.6001
Charlotte (White Sox)46.4003
Norfolk (Orioles)37.3004
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)73.700
Louisville (Reds)55.5002
Columbus (Indians)55.5002
Indianapolis (Pirates)37.3004

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 6, Pawtucket 0

Syracuse at Rochester, ppd.

Lehigh Valley 7, Pawtucket 6

Buffalo 10, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2

Toledo 6, Indianapolis 3

Gwinnett 8, Durham 6

Louisville 4, Columbus 2

Norfolk 5, Charlotte 0

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

