Italy’s Felline wins Tour of Romandie prologue for Scarponi

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Fabio Felline of Italy won the Tour of Romandie prologue and dedicated his victory to compatriot Michele Scarponi, whose funeral was taking place on Tuesday.

Felline says his best win of the season “is also for Scarponi” – the 2011 Giro d’Italia winner who died Saturday after a collision with a van while training near his home.

On Swiss roads made slick by rain, Felline timed 5 minutes, 57 seconds for a 4.8-kilometer (3-mile) route around the International Cycling Union’s home town.

The Trek-Segafredo rider was two seconds faster than runner-up Alex Dowsett of Britain, and seven seconds ahead of Australian Alex Edmondson.

Two-time Romandie winner Chris Froome of Britain was 29 seconds back in his first race for a month.

The six-day race heads into the mountains Wednesday.