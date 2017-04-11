Jail time for woman who threatened youth football officials

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman will spend up to two years in jail for helping a co-worker threaten youth football officials.

The Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2p3r0AD) that 35-year-old Kimberly Ross, of Connellsville, pleaded guilty to charges of making terroristic threats, conspiracy and harassment last year. Police say Ross helped her co-worker, Joseph Loughner, write threatening letters to Mt. Pleasant Area Junior Football League officials during the 2015 season. He was apparently concerned about player safety.

Authorities say one letter was written on a place mat from the restaurant where Ross and Loughner worked. Police also found bullets with officials’ names written on them at a league field but could not charge anyone with the threats.

Four weeks of games were cancelled as a result of the threats.

Ross was also sentenced Monday to pay $16,000 in restitution.

