Jailed Ohio man leads police to stashed heroin at Wal-Mart

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at an Ohio county jail them led to a packet of heroin he stashed in a pair of pants at a Wal-Mart store.

The Cambridge Daily Jeffersonian reports (http://bit.ly/2ocqoHP ) a store manager called police Thursday asking for a drug dog to search for narcotics in the men’s clothing section.

The newspaper reports that the prisoner’s mother had contacted the store and said her son had left drugs there.

The dog couldn’t find the heroin so police asked the imate for help. He led officers to a rack of dress pants where the drugs were found.

He was then returned to Guernsey County Jail where he was being held on drug and obstruction charges.

Police now are considering whether to seek felony drug charges.

