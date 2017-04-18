Jordan Bell declares for the draft

Oregon junior forward Jordan Bell has become the latest Ducks player to declare for the NBA Draft.

Bell made his announcement on Tuesday on the website riselongbeach.com. The Long Beach, California, native says he plans to hire an agent, which would end his eligibility.

Bell joins Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey, who both have also declared for the draft since the end of the season.

“Oregon has become my home. I’ve gained lifelong friends and made unforgettable memories here,” Bell wrote. “After talking it over with my family and friends, I have decided now is the best time for me to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA.”

Oregon finished 33-6 this season, setting a program record for wins, and made its fifth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks fell 77-76 to North Carolina in national semifinals.

Bell averaged a career-high 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds a game this season.