Judge rejects motions to separate, move Ohio fire death case

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio judge has rejected motions to separate and move the case of two men charged in a house fire that resulted in a firefighter’s death.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens said Monday the defense request to move the trial because of heavy pretrial publicity could be revisited after an effort is made to seat a jury in November.

Prosecutors allege homeowner Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William “Billy” Tucker, to set the fire that resulted in the death of a Hamilton firefighter in 2015. Patrick Wolterman died after falling through a floor of the burning home.

Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson.

Stephens also denied Tucker attorney Tamara Sack’s request to try them separately.