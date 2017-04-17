Kassian scores in 3rd, Oilers beat Sharks 1-0 in Game 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zack Kassian scored midway through the third period, Cam Talbot made 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 1-0 Sunday night in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Oilers bounced back from an overtime loss in their first playoff game in 11 years to post consecutive shutouts and take a 2-1 series lead over the defending Western Conference champions. Game 4 is Tuesday night in San Jose.

Edmonton weathered a spirited start by the Sharks fueled in part by the return of Joe Thornton from a knee injury, then the Oilers took control and capitalized on a costly turnover to take the lead.

David Schlemko’s clearing attempt was intercepted by Kassian in the slot, and Kassian beat Martin Jones with a backhand to make it 1-0 with 9:15 to play. Kassian also scored the first goal in Edmonton’s 2-0 win in Game 2.