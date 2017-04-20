Kershaw fans season-high 10, Dodgers beat Rockies 4-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Kershaw (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits. He walked just one and was done after 97 pitches. It was the 52nd time in his career that Kershaw has struck out 10 or more, and the Dodgers are 41-11 in those games.

Kenley Jansen got his fourth save of the season. It was his second four-out save of the homestand.

Kershaw avenged an early season loss at Coors Field. The left-hander gave up three home runs in six innings on April 8.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (1-3) went five innings for the Rockies, allowing four runs — two earned — while striking out five and walking one.