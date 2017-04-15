Kids Hunt for 15,000 Eggs at North Terrace Church of Christ

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The first of multiple egg hunts that took place this afternoon was held at the North Terrace Church of Christ.

Over 1,000 community members showed up for the 15,000 egg hunt. The event included other activities such as a bounce house, miniature golf, face painting, balloon animals, and a DJ.

“Today was our annual Easter egg hunt. I think this is about the 4th year we’ve opened it up beyond just our church people and we’ve opened it up to the whole community. We’ve had well over 1,000 people here today– it’s tough to get a good count– but a lot of kids have been out here finding eggs and doing some of our other activities as well. At North Terrace we love kids, so if this is a way we can get them engaged with our church we love to do that,” said Stephanie Hill, the Volunteer Coordinator for North Terrace Church of Christ.

While it’s important for the kids to have fun hunting for eggs, North Terrace ultimately hopes kids learn the true meaning of Easter and that they will grow into active members within the church.

“When you look at the future of our community, these kids are our future, so getting them to know who God is and have him be a part of their lives and grow up with good morals, and be our future leaders is a great thing. So if we can get them to come out here and have some fun, and get them to come back for church hopefully, that’s kind of our goal,” added Hill

North Terrace is also playing an active part in the Kid Z-Ville rebuild and says they are still looking for volunteers for anyone interested in contributing.