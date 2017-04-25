Kidzville Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – What once was a popular kids playground is now just a patch of soil that will soon be home to a new structure.

Kidzville was torn down a few weeks ago so that Kidzville number two can be constructed this summer. According to Community Organizer of Kidzville Doug Hobson the site has been prepped and leveled, now they just need to dig 137 holes for the structure.

“We’ve got a surveyor on board, he will come down with a CAT System and be able to measure off of the satellite and make sure all 137 holes are in their proper place,” Hobson said. “That way Tuesday night [May 30, 2017] the evening of the build all the poles will go in the ground.”

The Kidzville construction will be from May 31, 2017 until June 4, 2017 and the committee still needs volunteers.

“A lot of people out there are telling us ‘hey we really want to help, we want to come down, and we want to help build.” Hobson said. “We really need you to go to our Facebook page ‘Kidzville Rebuild’ and go to the link to sign up. It’s nice to get that word of mouth from everybody that they want to help build, but we also need that confirmation on that sign up page. So we know that we’ve got 140 people.”

The committee is also looking for captains to help lead and monitor a crew.

“The question is going to be posed when you come up to Kidzville for sign in ‘can you take a circular saw and cut in a straight line,’ Hobson said. “If that’s the case, you’re going to be associated with a couple of people that can’t. Then you’ll be organized by a team captain.”

Hobson said the team captain doesn’t necessarily need to know the ends and outs of construction, but they do need to be able to lead 15 to 20 people during the rebuild.

For more information follow the link to the Kidzville Rebuild Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/Kidzville-Rebuild-359158387814145/

The link provided below will go directly to the volunteer sign up sheet.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4fa9af23a6fd0-kidzville