ZANESVILLE, Ohio – ‘Dude, be nice’ is the slogan Administrative Assistance workers from surrounding counties are following now.

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center hosted the Secretary Tea Banquette and invited Administrative Assistance workers from Coshocton, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry Counties to participate in the Kindness Rocks program.

“We are painting rocks and then when they are finished they’re going to take those back to their districts or communities and they’re going to hide them or place them in places that we hope other people can find them,” M.V.E.S.C. Communication Coordinator Kim Tatman said. “Just to spread kindness and just give people inspiration and pieces they need if they’re looking for signs just to have a better day.”

The goal for the rocks is that once a person finds one they can take a selfie with the rock, post it on social media with #mvescdudebenice in the post. Then place it in another location so others can partake.

“I love the idea of the launching the program that was launched just the idea behind it and everything that can culminate from it,” Maysville Elementary School’s Secretary Penny Murasky said. “I just think it’s another positive aspect we can incorporate in our community.”

Tatman hopes to see this program grow and expand in each county’s schools, churches, and youth programs to spread positivity.