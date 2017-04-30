Knights of Columbus hosts tribute to Tom Quinn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A longtime advocate for mental illness was honored yesterday.

A tribute to Tom Quinn was held yesterday evening at the Knights of Columbus in Zanesville. Tom’s son and President of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Paul Quinn, explains both his father and mother took on mental illness in a time it was still not well accepted.

“My father and mother came forward 25 years ago to be advocates for the mentally ill, and that was still a time where it generally was not that well accepted. So they were willing to take on the stigma and come out and say this not a character flaw this is an illness and a disease that can be treated.”

Quinn explains the event featured his brother’s band who donated their time to support a great cause.

“The Remember Then band based in Athens is donating their in tribute to my and also my brother, Tom Quinn Jr., that’s the singer in the band. So they have donated their time for this worthy cause.”

Money from the event will go to support the mentally ill and developmentally disabled.