Kruse helps Bremen beat Hamburg 2-1 in Bundesliga derby

BERLIN (AP) — Former Germany striker Max Kruse scored one goal and set up another for Werder Bremen to beat Hamburger SV 2-1 in the Bundesliga’s 105th northern derby on Sunday.

Hamburg got off to a great start when Michael Gregoritsch headed in former Bremen player Aaron Hunt’s precise cross, just minutes after reserve goalkeeper Christian Mathenia denied Kruse at the other end.

Host Bremen pushed hard for an equalizer with Zlatko Junuzovic’s free kick striking the post before the goal came on a counterattack, four minutes before the break.

Fin Bartels volleyed Santiago Garcia’s cross into Kruse’s path and the Bremen forward headed his ninth goal of the season from close range.

Kruse set up Florian Kainz to claim the winner with 15 minutes remaining.

Both sides had been in good form before the derby, with Bremen unbeaten in eight games while Hamburg had four wins in its last six.

Bremen climbed to eighth, only two points off the European qualification places. Hamburg finished the weekend just a point above the relegation zone.

Schalke was playing at bottom side Darmstadt later Sunday.

WEEKEND WRAP

A weakened Bayern Munich side was held to a 0-0 draw at 10-man Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, allowing second-placed Leipzig to reduce the gap at the top to eight points with five games remaining. Leipzig, founded in 2009 and playing its first Bundesliga season, is assured of finishing at least fourth for a Champions League playoff.

Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund kept pace in third and fourth, respectively.

2009 champion Wolfsburg eased its relegation fears with a 3-0 win over Ingolstadt, which remains in the relegation zone. Ingolstadt is four points behind Augsburg and Mainz, both winners on Saturday.