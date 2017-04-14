Matt Ryan

Lady Devils still searching for first win after loss to Claymont

by Matt Ryan on April 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Lady Devils are still searching for their first win of the season after falling 10-2 to Claymont Friday night at home.

The Lady Devils are now 0-12 on the year.  They’ll take on Heath and Big Walnut tomorrow afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.

Local Sports Scoreboard

High School Baseball
MAYSVILLE 3
WEST MUSKINGUM 10

MARIETTA 2
COSHOCTON 0

High School Softball
TRI-VALLEY 12
WEST MUSKINGUM 0

RIDGEWOOD 5
PHILO 4

NCAA Baseball
MUSKINGUM 5
OHIO NORTHERN 2 (GAME ONE)

MUSKINGUM 1
OHIO NORTHERN 12 (GAME TWO)

NCAA Softball
OHIO NORTHERN 6
MUSKINGUM 0 (GAME ONE)

OHIO NORTHERN 3
MUSKINGUM 0 (GAME TWO)

Post Views: 9