Lady Devils still searching for first win after loss to Claymont

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Lady Devils are still searching for their first win of the season after falling 10-2 to Claymont Friday night at home.

The Lady Devils are now 0-12 on the year. They’ll take on Heath and Big Walnut tomorrow afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.

Local Sports Scoreboard

High School Baseball

MAYSVILLE 3

WEST MUSKINGUM 10

MARIETTA 2

COSHOCTON 0

High School Softball

TRI-VALLEY 12

WEST MUSKINGUM 0

RIDGEWOOD 5

PHILO 4

NCAA Baseball

MUSKINGUM 5

OHIO NORTHERN 2 (GAME ONE)

MUSKINGUM 1

OHIO NORTHERN 12 (GAME TWO)

NCAA Softball

OHIO NORTHERN 6

MUSKINGUM 0 (GAME ONE)

OHIO NORTHERN 3

MUSKINGUM 0 (GAME TWO)