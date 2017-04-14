Lady Devils still searching for first win after loss to Claymont

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Lady Devils are still searching for their first win of the season after falling 10-2 to Claymont Friday night at home.
The Lady Devils are now 0-12 on the year. They’ll take on Heath and Big Walnut tomorrow afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.
Local Sports Scoreboard
High School Baseball
MAYSVILLE 3
WEST MUSKINGUM 10
MARIETTA 2
COSHOCTON 0
High School Softball
TRI-VALLEY 12
WEST MUSKINGUM 0
RIDGEWOOD 5
PHILO 4
NCAA Baseball
MUSKINGUM 5
OHIO NORTHERN 2 (GAME ONE)
MUSKINGUM 1
OHIO NORTHERN 12 (GAME TWO)
NCAA Softball
OHIO NORTHERN 6
MUSKINGUM 0 (GAME ONE)
OHIO NORTHERN 3
MUSKINGUM 0 (GAME TWO)