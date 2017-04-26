Matt Ryan

Lady Panthers win thriller over Tri-Valley; Maysville baseball falls to Dawgs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Maysville Lady Panthers haned Tri-Valley their second MVL loss of the season Wednesday night 8-7, while the baseball team falls to Tri-Valley 13-2.

After a few big innings for the Lady Scotties, Maysville was able to rally back and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning.

The Lady Panthers improve to 8-5 in MVL play, while the Lady Dawgs are in second place to John Glenn.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
ZANESVILLE 9
NEW PHILADELPHIA 5

MILLERSPORT 2
ROSECRANS 10

COSHOCTON 12
MEADOWBROOK 11

TRI-VALLEY 13
MAYSVILLE 2

SHERIDAN 14
WEST MUSKINGUM 7

PHILO 9
JOHN GLENN 10

NEW LEXINGTON 3
MORGAN 4

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
TRI-VALLEY 7
MAYSVILLE 8

SHERIDAN 5
WEST MUSKINGUM 2

PHILO 2
JOHN GLENN 5

NEW LEXINGTON 10
MORGAN 4

