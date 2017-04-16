Landowners near Ohio lake sue state alleging retaliation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of landowners has sued state conservation officials, alleging they’ve been the victims of retaliation for seeking compensation for losses from flooding near Ohio’s largest inland lake.

At issue is how quickly the Department of Natural Resources is responding to a years-old court order to compensate landowners near Grand Lake St. Marys, a 20-square-mile lake between Dayton and Toledo.

Landowners say a horseshoe-shaped dam the state built in 1997 has led to significant floods almost every year since.

The lawsuit filed last Thursday in federal court in Columbus against several Department of Natural Resources officials alleges “deliberate, continuing, and ongoing pattern of retaliation” against landowners.

The Attorney General’s Office says it is reviewing the complaint.