Levy shoots 63 to take 1-stroke lead at China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Alexander Levy shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the China Open.

The Frenchman, who won the China Open in 2014, carded nine birdies in a bogey-free round at the Topwin Golf and Country Club to finish one stroke ahead of Pablo Larrazabal.

Peter Hanson and James Morrison both shot 67 and were tied at 5 under with Raphael Jacquelin, Dean Burmester and George Coetzee.

Jorge Campillo and Yi Cao were among a group of golfers a further shot back.

Bernd Wiesberger, who won last week’s Shenzhen International, was six strokes off the pace after a 69, tied at 3 under with defending champion Li Haotong.