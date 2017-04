ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Another local high school athlete has signed to play at the next level.

Maysville’s Makyla Lewellen had never been to the state of New Hampshire before she took a visit to Southern New Hampshire University. However, once there, she fell in love with the DII school and Tuesday she signed to join the school’s golf program on scholarship.

The former Panther golfer said the Penmen’s women’s golf team is relatively new, but she’s hope to help turn them into a powerhouse.