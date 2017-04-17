Local man’s story sheds light on National Donate Life Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- April is National Donate Life Month and one Guernsey County man shared his incredible story.

Bill Padden of Cambridge is celebrating the 25-year anniversary of a liver transplant that saved his life. Currently there are over 118,000 individuals on the transplant list; a list that he was once on.

“You’re just hoping to be the one that gets chosen. There’s 16,000 people waiting for livers as we speak today and that’s an awful long line,” said Padden.

He has volunteered with Lifeline of Ohio for 22 years, taking part in the many events they put on as a way to remember the donors that help give many a second chance.

“We always say our best day is their worst day and you just try to make the best you can of that opportunity that they gave you at the worst possible moment in their lives,” said Padden. “I don’t know anybody who doesn’t try to get better everyday to honor that donor because they gave you everything.”

During the awareness month, Lifeline of Ohio is encouraging people to learn more about the critical need for donors.

“Bill is the epitome of why it’s important to be a donor. You know, you can give someone life after your passing,” said Jessica Petersen, Media and Public Relations Coordinator for Lifeline of Ohio.

In the state of Ohio 59.5% of residents are registered organ, eye and tissue donors. However, Muskingum County beats the state total, with 63% of citizens registered.

A number Petersen said shows unselfish generosity from the community.

“One organ donor can save 8 people through the donation of their organs and then heal more than 50 through tissue donation. You know that’s just one person,” said Petersen.

22 people nationwide die daily from a lack of an available organ according to Petersen. She encourages those who have not registered to seek information and make an educated decision about their choice.

To learn more about registering to become a donor visit www.lifelineofohio.org. You can also register at the local Bureau of Motor Vehicles when renewing your license.