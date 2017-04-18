Local organization set to walk for Autism Awareness Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- April is National Autism Awareness Month and one local organization plans to help spread that awareness.

Hope to the Rescue is hosting their 3rd Annual Walk for Autism in downtown Zanesville on Saturday, April 22nd. They hope to educate the community on autism spectrum disorder.

“It’s very important that everybody has awareness for autism because it is a growing epidemic. Somebody knows someone that has autism and we need to embrace what they’re going through and educate ourselves on it and let them be the person that they are,” said Cheryl Coles, Director of Hope to the Rescue.

Registration for the walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Masonic Temple at 38 N. 4th Street.

There will be bracelets, car magnets and other items featuring the iconic autism awareness puzzle piece logo available for purchase. The funds raised will benefit the local program.

“With this being Autism Awareness Month, we like to participate and we have people on the waiting list in the community so any funds that we do raise at our walk goes right back into the community,” said Coles.

For more information on the walk or to learn more about the autism spectrum disorder contact Hope to the Rescue at (740) 252-9518.