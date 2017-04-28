Local talent ready for North-South game

MASSILLON, Ohio – On Saturday, eight area athletes will look to shine in this year’s OHSFCA North-South All-Star game.

Kickoff for the Division IV-VII game will be at noon, while the Division I-III game will begin at 4 p.m. from Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Area Athletes to Participate:

Division I-III

Kaleb Jarrett – Newark (Walsh)

Jed Quackenbush – Newark (Ohio Dominican)

RJ Harris – Zanesville (Ohio Dominican)

Division IV-VII

Mason Peddicord – Newark Catholic (Ashland)

Kyle Gibson – Newark Catholic (Findlay)

Travis Johnston – Rosecrans (Case Western Reserve)

Dallas Griffiths – Coshocton (Denison)

Harrison Ogle – Cambridge (Undecided)

Coaches

Mike Kopachy – Newark

Kevin Gunn – Cambridge