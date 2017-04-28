Matt Ryan

Local talent ready for North-South game

by Matt Ryan on April 28, 2017 at 9:01 pm

MASSILLON, Ohio – On Saturday, eight area athletes will look to shine in this year’s OHSFCA North-South All-Star game.

Kickoff for the Division IV-VII game will be at noon, while the Division I-III game will begin at 4 p.m. from Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Area Athletes to Participate:

Division I-III
Kaleb Jarrett – Newark (Walsh)
Jed Quackenbush – Newark (Ohio Dominican)
RJ Harris – Zanesville (Ohio Dominican)

Division IV-VII
Mason Peddicord – Newark Catholic (Ashland)
Kyle Gibson – Newark Catholic (Findlay)
Travis Johnston – Rosecrans (Case Western Reserve)
Dallas Griffiths – Coshocton (Denison)
Harrison Ogle – Cambridge (Undecided)

Coaches
Mike Kopachy – Newark
Kevin Gunn – Cambridge

Post Views: 1