Locals walk to wrap up Autism Awareness Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As Autism Awareness Month comes to an end the community gathered to walk for the cause.

The CASS-MIND Academy partnered with the Boy Scouts of America to host a fair, walk and run to raise awareness for autism spectrum disorder.

Dr. Cassandra McDonald, Executive Director and CEO of the CASS-MIND Academy, said it was incredible to see the heart and passion the community showed through their support.

“That’s why were here, to have this exploratory event for everyone, so that everyone understands that these are wonderful, wonderful, children and human beings,” said McDonald.

She encouraged everyone to be mindful of those families in the community dealing with the disorder.

“We want them to have compassion when you see a child out in the public that looks like they’re acting up they may be autistic, they’re wired a certain way and they let you in their world when they want you in their world,” said McDonald.

Though Autism Awareness Month has come to an end McDonald said she hopes the awareness continues all year long.

“I think it’s something that everyone should support simply because it has affected everyone. Everyone knows someone, so even though you may not be able to identify specifically with a person you may know, just helping in general broadens our community and unifies our community so that we’re a stronger community,” said McDonald.

The CASS-MIND Academy will be offering summer camps and summer programs for all children. For more information you can contact them at (888) 204-4277.