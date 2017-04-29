Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Orlando City 6 1 0 18 10 5 New York 5 3 1 16 11 10 New York City FC 4 3 1 13 14 9 Columbus 4 4 1 13 13 13 Toronto FC 3 1 4 13 12 7 Atlanta United FC 3 2 2 11 17 8 Chicago 3 3 2 11 11 12 New England 2 3 3 9 11 11 D.C. United 2 3 2 8 6 12 Montreal 1 3 4 7 11 14 Philadelphia 0 4 3 3 8 14 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Portland 5 2 2 17 20 12 Sporting Kansas City 4 1 3 15 9 3 FC Dallas 4 0 3 15 10 5 Houston 4 3 1 13 15 13 San Jose 3 3 3 12 9 10 Vancouver 3 4 1 10 11 14 Seattle 2 2 3 9 11 8 Real Salt Lake 2 5 2 8 9 15 Minnesota United 2 5 2 8 13 25 Los Angeles 2 5 0 6 8 13 Colorado 1 5 1 4 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 2, Houston 0

Saturday, April 29

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1

Orlando City 2, Colorado 0

New York 2, Chicago 1

New York City FC 3, Columbus 2

Portland 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 1, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Real Salt Lake 0

New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4 p.m.