Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando City
|6
|1
|0
|18
|10
|5
|New York
|5
|3
|1
|16
|11
|10
|New York City FC
|4
|3
|1
|13
|14
|9
|Columbus
|4
|4
|1
|13
|13
|13
|Toronto FC
|3
|1
|4
|13
|12
|7
|Atlanta United FC
|3
|2
|2
|11
|17
|8
|Chicago
|3
|3
|2
|11
|11
|12
|New England
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|11
|D.C. United
|2
|3
|2
|8
|6
|12
|Montreal
|1
|3
|4
|7
|11
|14
|Philadelphia
|0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|5
|2
|2
|17
|20
|12
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|1
|3
|15
|9
|3
|FC Dallas
|4
|0
|3
|15
|10
|5
|Houston
|4
|3
|1
|13
|15
|13
|San Jose
|3
|3
|3
|12
|9
|10
|Vancouver
|3
|4
|1
|10
|11
|14
|Seattle
|2
|2
|3
|9
|11
|8
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|5
|2
|8
|9
|15
|Minnesota United
|2
|5
|2
|8
|13
|25
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|0
|6
|8
|13
|Colorado
|1
|5
|1
|4
|5
|11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Friday’s Games
Toronto FC 2, Houston 0
|Saturday, April 29
Vancouver 2, Montreal 1
Orlando City 2, Colorado 0
New York 2, Chicago 1
New York City FC 3, Columbus 2
Portland 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
San Jose 1, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Real Salt Lake 0
New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 30
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 3
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday, May 5
Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, May 6
Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 7
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4 p.m.