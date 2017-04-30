Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 30, 2017 at 12:50 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Orlando City61018105
New York531161110
New York City FC43113149
Columbus441131313
Toronto FC31413127
Atlanta United FC32211178
Chicago332111112
New England234101414
D.C. United2328612
Montreal13471114
Philadelphia0444814
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Portland522172012
Sporting Kansas City4131593
FC Dallas40315105
Houston431131513
San Jose33312910
Vancouver341101114
Seattle224101411
Real Salt Lake2528915
Minnesota United25281325
Los Angeles2517813
Colorado1514511

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 2, Houston 0

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1

Orlando City 2, Colorado 0

New York 2, Chicago 1

New York City FC 3, Columbus 2

Portland 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 1, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Real Salt Lake 0

New England 3, Seattle 3, tie

Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 0, tie

Sunday, April 30

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4 p.m.

