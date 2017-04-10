Major League Soccer

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Columbus3211097
Orlando City310943
Atlanta United FC2128135
Chicago212867
New England221796
New York City FC221785
New York231759
D.C. United221748
Toronto FC104764
Montreal023358
Philadelphia032259
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Portland41113168
FC Dallas3011062
Houston3209119
Sporting Kansas City203952
San Jose221777
Los Angeles230678
Seattle113676
Real Salt Lake132568
Colorado121446
Vancouver1314610
Minnesota United14141022

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles 2, Montreal 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 1, Columbus 0

New England 2, Houston 0

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Portland 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta United FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver 0

Seattle 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday’s Games

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 1

Friday, April 14

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

