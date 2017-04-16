Major League Soccer

April 16, 2017
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Columbus42113118
Orlando City4101264
Chicago3121197
New York City FC32110105
New York3311079
Atlanta United FC2228147
New England231799
D.C. United2317410
Toronto FC114776
Montreal123679
Philadelphia0422511
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Portland42113169
Sporting Kansas City3031262
FC Dallas3021173
Houston321101311
San Jose222888
Real Salt Lake232889
Vancouver2317811
Los Angeles2406810
Seattle123688
Minnesota United14251224
Colorado131458

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 2, Atlanta United FC 1

Orlando City 2, Los Angeles 1

Chicago 3, New England 0

New York 2, D.C. United 0

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Minnesota United 2, Houston 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Portland 0

Wednesday, April 19

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

