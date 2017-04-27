Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando City
|5
|1
|0
|15
|8
|5
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|13
|11
|10
|New York
|4
|3
|1
|13
|9
|9
|Atlanta United FC
|3
|2
|2
|11
|17
|8
|Chicago
|3
|2
|2
|11
|10
|10
|New York City FC
|3
|3
|1
|10
|11
|7
|Toronto FC
|2
|1
|4
|10
|10
|7
|New England
|2
|3
|3
|9
|11
|11
|D.C. United
|2
|3
|2
|8
|6
|12
|Montreal
|1
|2
|4
|7
|10
|12
|Philadelphia
|0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|5
|2
|1
|16
|18
|10
|FC Dallas
|4
|0
|2
|14
|8
|3
|Houston
|4
|2
|1
|13
|15
|11
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|1
|3
|12
|6
|3
|Seattle
|2
|2
|3
|9
|11
|8
|San Jose
|2
|3
|3
|9
|8
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|4
|2
|8
|9
|12
|Minnesota United
|2
|4
|2
|8
|13
|24
|Vancouver
|2
|4
|1
|7
|9
|13
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|0
|6
|8
|13
|Colorado
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Friday, April 28
Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 29
Vancouver at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Orlando City, 3:55 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 30
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 3
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday, May 5
Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, May 6
Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 7
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4 p.m.