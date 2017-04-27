Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 27, 2017 at 2:00 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Orlando City5101585
Columbus431131110
New York4311399
Atlanta United FC32211178
Chicago322111010
New York City FC33110117
Toronto FC21410107
New England23391111
D.C. United2328612
Montreal12471012
Philadelphia0433814
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Portland521161810
FC Dallas4021483
Houston421131511
Sporting Kansas City3131263
Seattle2239118
San Jose2339810
Real Salt Lake2428912
Minnesota United24281324
Vancouver2417913
Los Angeles2506813
Colorado141459

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 28

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Vancouver at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 3:55 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4 p.m.

