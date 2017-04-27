Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Orlando City 5 1 0 15 8 5 Columbus 4 3 1 13 11 10 New York 4 3 1 13 9 9 Atlanta United FC 3 2 2 11 17 8 Chicago 3 2 2 11 10 10 New York City FC 3 3 1 10 11 7 Toronto FC 2 1 4 10 10 7 New England 2 3 3 9 11 11 D.C. United 2 3 2 8 6 12 Montreal 1 2 4 7 10 12 Philadelphia 0 4 3 3 8 14 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Portland 5 2 1 16 18 10 FC Dallas 4 0 2 14 8 3 Houston 4 2 1 13 15 11 Sporting Kansas City 3 1 3 12 6 3 Seattle 2 2 3 9 11 8 San Jose 2 3 3 9 8 10 Real Salt Lake 2 4 2 8 9 12 Minnesota United 2 4 2 8 13 24 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 9 13 Los Angeles 2 5 0 6 8 13 Colorado 1 4 1 4 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 28

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Vancouver at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 3:55 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4 p.m.