Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 15, 2017 at 9:53 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Orlando City4101264
Chicago3121197
New York City FC32110105
Columbus3211097
New York3311079
Atlanta United FC2228147
New England231799
D.C. United2317410
Toronto FC104764
Montreal123679
Philadelphia0422511
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Portland41113168
FC Dallas3021173
Houston3209119
Sporting Kansas City203952
San Jose222888
Vancouver2317811
Los Angeles2406810
Seattle123688
Real Salt Lake132568
Colorado121446
Minnesota United14141022

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Games

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

Saturday, April 15

Montreal 2, Atlanta United FC 1

Orlando City 2, Los Angeles 1

Chicago 3, New England 0

New York 2, D.C. United 0

Toronto FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

San Jose at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

Post Views: 1