Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 4 2 1 13 11 8 Orlando City 4 1 0 12 6 4 Chicago 3 2 2 11 10 10 New York City FC 3 2 1 10 10 5 New York 3 3 1 10 7 9 Toronto FC 2 1 4 10 10 7 Atlanta United FC 2 2 2 8 14 7 New England 2 3 2 8 9 9 D.C. United 2 3 1 7 4 10 Montreal 1 2 3 6 7 9 Philadelphia 0 4 2 2 5 11 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Portland 4 2 1 13 16 9 Sporting Kansas City 3 0 3 12 6 2 FC Dallas 3 0 2 11 7 3 Houston 3 2 1 10 13 11 San Jose 2 2 3 9 8 8 Real Salt Lake 2 3 2 8 8 9 Vancouver 2 3 1 7 8 11 Los Angeles 2 4 0 6 8 10 Seattle 1 2 3 6 8 8 Minnesota United 1 4 2 5 12 24 Colorado 1 3 1 4 5 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 0, New England 0, tie

Friday, April 21

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1

Saturday, April 22

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Vancouver at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.