Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on April 23, 2017 at 2:00 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Columbus431131110
New York4311399
Orlando City4101264
Atlanta United FC32211178
Chicago322111010
New York City FC32110105
Toronto FC21410107
New England23391111
D.C. United2328612
Montreal12471012
Philadelphia0433814
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Portland521161810
FC Dallas4021483
Houston421131511
Sporting Kansas City3131263
San Jose2339810
Real Salt Lake2428912
Vancouver2417913
Los Angeles2406810
Seattle123688
Minnesota United14251224
Colorado131458

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 0, New England 0, tie

Friday’s Games

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 3, tie

Houston 2, San Jose 0

Portland 2, Vancouver 1

D.C. United 2, New England 2, tie

New York 2, Columbus 0

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Atlanta United FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, April 23

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Houston at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Vancouver at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

Post Views: 1