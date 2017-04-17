Man charged in UNC agents probe agrees to testify in case

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent law has agreed to testify against an NFL agent also charged in the case.

Patrick Mitchell Jones, 43, was charged in 2013 with athlete-agent inducement for providing $725 to former Tar Heels football player Robert Quinn. An indictment stated he provided the money through Quinn’s former girlfriend to entice Quinn to sign with agent Terry Watson.

Jones appeared in court Monday in a deferred prosecution deal requiring him acknowledge is involvement and “testify truthfully” against Watson, according to a court document. That could lead to his charge’s dismissal if he complies with all terms over 12 months.

Jones was one of five people facing charges in the case centered on improper benefits provided to three UNC football players in 2010.