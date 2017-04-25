Man mauled by dog dies in southwest Ohio; police kill canine

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Investigators in southwest Ohio say a man died after being mauled by a dog, which was later fatally shot by police.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Dayton police found the man early Tuesday morning after a 911 caller reported hearing someone crying out for help for several minutes, amid the sound of barking dogs.

WDTN-TV reports the man was found seriously wounded in an alley and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police didn’t immediately identify the man. They also didn’t immediately share details about the dog or whether it had a known owner.

A message seeking more information was left for police.