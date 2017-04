MIAMI (AP) — Even with the retractable roof closed at Marlins Park, a thunderstorm caused a delay.

Several banks of lights went out in the fourth inning Wednesday night, interrupting the Marlins’ game against the Braves for 27 minutes.

Play was halted until the lights could be rebooted and the field fully illuminated.

