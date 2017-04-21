Maysville High School hosts Mock Accident

MAYSVILLE, Ohio- Maysville High School students experienced an eye opening event this afternoon with a mock accident.

The event is meant to educate junior and senior students at Maysville High School on the dangers of distracted driving and the possible consequences ahead of prom season. The Director of Safety at Maysville High School, Ric Roush, hopes the event has an impact on the students next decision behind the wheel.

“We hope it has a great impact and from doing it from years past we do believe we have a good impact on the kids here, seeing what it’s really like out there if something bad like this would really happen.”

Roush explains they partnered with the local SADD program and wanted to thank the local authorities for their help.

“We would like to thank the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance today as well as the Newton Township Fire Department, the South Zanesville Fire Department, Burrells Funeral Services was also here to help us and we also had the helicopter from Air Evac and Community Ambulance.”

Roush says as long as one driver has learned something today we have been a success.