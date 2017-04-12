McDonald’s All-American G Trae Young signs with Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — McDonald’s All-American point guard Trae Young signed with his hometown Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday.

Young committed to the Sooners in February in a ceremony at his high school, Norman North. A five-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout, he is the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Sooners during coach Lon Kruger’s tenure.

The Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma the past two years, Young averaged 42.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game his senior season.

Young joins Blake Griffin, Ryan Humphrey, Wayman Tisdale and Jeff Webster as McDonald’s All-Americans from Oklahoma to sign with the Sooners out of high school.

Brady Manek and Hannes Polla signed with the Sooners in November.