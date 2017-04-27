Mets’ Syndergaard misses start because of bicep discomfort

NEW YORK (AP) — ?Star Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been scratched from his start against the Atlanta Braves.

New York manager Terry Collins said before Thursday’s game the right-hander has been experiencing “minor discomfort” in his bicep.

Matt Harvey will pitch instead. He had been scheduled to go on Friday but will move back into Thursday’s start on regular rest. Following Tuesday’s rainout, Syndergaard had been moved back a day into Thursday’s afternoon game.

Syndergaard pitched through a bone spur in his right elbow through a large part of last season. He says his bicep became irritated a few days ago and he took anti-inflammatory medication. He says he felt strong enough to pitch Thursday.