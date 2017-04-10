Michigan’s Wagner, Wilson entering draft, don’t have agents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Moe Wagner and D.J. Wilson are entering their names into the NBA draft, but each Michigan standout says he’s doing so without hiring an agent.

Wagner and Wilson announced their decisions via Twitter. By not hiring an agent, each retains the right to return to school.

Wagner and Wilson helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament title and an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance this past season. If they leave, it would be a hit for Michigan, which already loses seniors Derrick Walton and Zak Irvin.

The 6-foot-11 Wagner averaged 12.1 points per game as a sophomore and gave the Wolverines a big man who could step out and shoot 3-pointers. The 6-foot-10 Wilson, who also has two years of college eligibility left, averaged 11 points last season.

