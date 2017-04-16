Mobile meth lab found under toddler’s car seat in Perry Co.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- A traffic stop in Perry County led to the discovery of a mobile meth lab under a child’s seat.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday night. Sergeant David Briggs initiated a traffic stop for a minor equipment violation on a 2003 Chevy Malibu when the canine unit, “Argo,” detected illegal narcotics.

Sgt. Briggs found three active one-pot mobile methamphetamine labs. One of those concealed under the car seat of the 2-year-old child that was in the car.

The child was transported to Fairfield Medical Center as a precautionary measure from exposure to hazardous material and then was turned over to relatives through Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 34-year-old Charles E. Huff, of New Lexington was arrested on felony counts of illegal drug manufacturing, illegal possession of chemicals to produce drugs and felony child endangerment.

He remains the in Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

(Images courtesy of Perry County Sheriff’s Office).