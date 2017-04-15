Morales’ HR in 9th lifts Jays over O’s 2-1, stops skid

TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales homered off Tyler Wilson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a seven-game losing seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Roberto Osuna (1-0) had allowed Jonathan Schoop’s sacrifice fly in the top half. Toronto, off to the poorest start in franchise history, is just 2-9 this season.

Morales homered on the first pitch of the inning from Wilson (1-1), who entered with two outs in the eighth and retired Jose Bautista on a flyout to strand a runner at second. It was the second home run of the season for Morales, who hit a grand slam in a 5-2 win at Tampa Bay on April 6.