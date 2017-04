The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for this week’s most wanted suspect.

31-year-old Derrick Dean Derwacter is wanted on a felony indictment of theft. Derwacter is described as being 5’10 and weighing 200lbs.

He has brown eyes and brown hair. His last known address was 9695 Mercer Road in Norwich.

If you know of his whereabouts contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.