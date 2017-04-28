Murray beats Ramos-Vinolas to reach Barcelona semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Andy Murray came from behind to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) Friday and reach the semifinals of the Barcelona Open.

Ramos-Vinolas had several chances to beat Murray for the second straight time, but the top-ranked British player controlled the decisive points.

The 19th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas had eliminated Murray in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters last week ago before eventually losing to Rafael Nadal in the final.

Murray saved seven break points and converted all three he had against Ramos-Vinolas.

Murray will next face fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, who defeated lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-1, 6-2.