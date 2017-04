NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The John Glenn Muskies and Lady Muskies defeated Crooksville Wednesday night to pick up another MVL win on the season.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

CROOKSVILLE 1

JOHN GLENN 8

ZANESVILLE 9

CAMBRIDGE 3

CLAYMONT 2

ROSECRANS 5

NEW LEXINGTON 10

MAYSVILLE 11

SHERIDAN 6

MORGAN 2

PHILO 2

TRI-VALLEY 12

SOFTBALL

CROOKSVILLE 0

JOHN GLENN 6

SHERIDAN 6

MORGAN 1

MAYSVILLE 5

NEW LEXINGTON 1

PHILO 6

TRI-VALLEY 13