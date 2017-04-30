Muskingum County celebrates Zane Grey Day

NORWICH, Ohio- Muskingum County families celebrated Zane Grey Day Sunday afternoon.

The outdoor event at the National Road and Zane Grey Museum featured Ohio Department of Natural Resources fishing classes, local live entertainment and a number of activities that the late Zanesville born author was known to enjoy.

“Zane Grey Day is an amazing adventure for everyone in the community,” said Joanna Duncan, Education Director of National Road Zane Grey Museum and John & Annie Glenn Museum.

Duncan said the many activities featured at the event were planned with Grey in mind.

“Zane Grey, our most famous author, our author, liked all kinds of outdoor activities, so what we try to do for Zane Grey Day is, represent the activities, or reproduce the activities that he liked,” said Duncan.

Baseball was one of the late author’s beloved activities, so games of America’s favorite pastime were played as they would have been in the 19th Century, with some familiar community faces.

The Ohio Village Muffin vintage base ball team played the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and the Zane Grey’s from Muskingum University, sans gloves and helmets, as Grey would’ve played growing up in the late 1800’s.

“We have so many important people from the past, and in the present and this is a way for all of us to celebrate Muskingum County and the community,” said Duncan.

The event was free to all who attended but donations were accepted to benefit the educational programs at the National Road and Zane Grey Museum.