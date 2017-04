Muskingum County road closures

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Road closures will start Monday in Muskingum County for culvert replacements and road repair.

The closings will be daily from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

-Monday, April 24, Union Hill Road will be closed between Old River Road and Cedar Run Road.

-Tuesday, April 25, Union Hill Road closed between Old River Road and Cedar Run Road, as well as Boggs Road between SR 93 and North Lawndale Road.

-Wednesday, April 26 – Boggs Road will be closed between North Lawndale and South Lawndale Roads.

-Thursday, April 27 – Boggs Road closed between South Lawndale Road and Lovers Lane.