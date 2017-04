NEW CONCORD – The Muskingum Fighting Muskies have wrapped up spring football practice.

NCAA Division III spring ball looks different than DI. There is no pads, no contact, and no spring game. The Muskies took advantaged of their 14 days allotted for spring practice and will now break for the off season.

The football team is expected to open fall camp on Aug. 12 and their first game is Sept. 2 against Waynesburg at home.