National Day of Prayer observance at New Hope Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The 66th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer will take place next week.

The celebration which is normally held at Zanesville High School will be held at the New Hope Gospel Church this year. They invite all community members, no matter their church affiliation, to come out and join in the power of prayer.

“So our theme is we’re actually crying out to the Lord. One, that he’ll hear us, and absolutely that he’ll forgive us, and act, because we believe our nation is in dire need. We are attempting to meet, at least once a year, as a community as a congregation, no matter what church you go to, and actually cry out to God for help,” said Pastor Joe DiVincenzo of the New Hope Full Gospel Church.

Pastor Joe says that prayer is still a very powerful weapon, and they expect 300 to 400 community members to attend.

Pastor Joe also adds that our country is in dire need with families falling apart, addiction taking over our communities, and the threat of war dividing citizens. He says through prayer, God can forgive us and help heal our country.

“Faith has carried our nation through many trying times. So here we are now at the other end of the spectrum, kind of falling apart, we’re kind of divided again, and I believe that we need to come back together in unity and cry out to god. So that your name be lifted back up into our nation, and to heal our nation and bring it back together,” explained Pastor Joe.

The observance of the National Day of Prayer will take place at 7PM on Thursday, May 4th at New Hope Church located at 3550 East Pike.