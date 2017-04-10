ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The second week of April is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week where dispatchers nationwide are honored for their hard work and dedication.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office stressed the importance of the critical role the telecommunications personnel play for law enforcement and first responders.

“Well they’re the starting point and they’re the main point. The dispatch center is probably the focal point; that’s the nerve center,” said Sheriff Matt Lutz.

The job, though behind the scenes, may not be as dangerous but is certainly still difficult.

“It’s a very hard job,” said Sheriff Lutz. “Even though its not in the danger portion of it, it’s the stress portion of it, and it’s the importance portion of it.”

One dispatcher, Rick Creeks, has been in the field for 25 years. Creeks said the nature of the calls can often times be the most difficult part.

“I think that’s what makes this job so hard to do for most people. If you’re not the kind of person that leaves that behind when you [walk out] the door you’re not going to survive in this job because it builds up on you and sooner or later its going to consume you,” said Creeks.

Dispatchers are the first point of contact for those calling in with emergencies and many times, the reassuring voice during someone’s hardest time.

“Those kind of calls, that kind of tugs at you. You let them bother you for a little bit but you’ve got to just let them go,” said Creeks.

The week was started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California to celebrate those who dedicate their lives to public service.