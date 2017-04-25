NC State freshman Kapita on list of early NBA draft entrants

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State freshman Ted Kapita has made himself eligible for the NBA draft but isn’t hiring an agent.

The NBA released its official list of early draft entrants on Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 Kapita appeared on the list, though school athletic spokesman Fred Demarest said Kapita hasn’t hired an agent.

Rules enacted last year allow players to work out for NBA teams or at the combine but maintain their college eligibility provided they don’t hire an agent and withdraw by May 24.

Kapita averaged 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds off the bench. He joins fellow freshman Omer Yurtseven in testing the waters for the NBA.

Sophomore Maverick Rowan also appeared on the list. The school has said he isn’t returning to the Wolfpack.

