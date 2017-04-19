Neighborhood schools part of Youngstown restructuring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Neighborhood elementary schools will return to Youngstown under an appointed chief executive officer’s plan for improving the city’s struggling school district.

CEO Krish Mohip tells The Vindicator of Youngstown (http://bit.ly/2pRNVyi ) that he believes placing children back in buildings closest to where they live will increase parental involvement crucial to student success.

It’s among changes contained in a district reconfiguration plan Mohip is releasing Wednesday.

Youngstown’s was the first district in Ohio subject to a divisive takeover law passed in 2015.

The law allows Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) to appoint CEOs with broad restructuring powers to step in and take charge of failing school districts.

Mohip says the neighborhood school proposal emerged from community input meetings, discussions with his leadership team and teacher and principal surveys.